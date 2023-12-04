RecWell announces Near East Campus Fields update, 2025 budget at SSFC meeting

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to hear UW Recreation and Wellbeing’s 2025 fiscal year budget and vote on budgets for the Associated Students of Madison and Child Care Tuition Assistance Program, whose budgets were heard Dec. 1.

RecWell Director Aaron Hobson delivered the budget proposal for fiscal year 2025. RecWell currently oversees the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center, the Nicholas Recreation Center and several other spaces, including the Memorial Union Pier, the Near West and East Fields and others. RecWell’s 2025 Operational Budget tops $18 million while their Master Plan Budget sits at nearly $5.9 million.

Hobson requested a $6.39 increase in RecWell’s Student Segregated Fee allocation — which is paid directly by every UW student — to accommodate for the Operational Budget. $2.09 of the increase is due to transferring funds from the Adventure Learning Program, which merged with RecWell in January. If approved, Segregated Fees paid by students for RecWell would increase to $106.23 from $99.84 from fiscal year 2024.

RecWell is not requesting a Student Segregated Fee increase for the 2025 Master Plan Budget, which is set to remain at $76.32.

Hobson said RecWell facilities are poised to surpass last year’s usage levels thanks to the opening of the Bakke and growing enrollment numbers.

“We are a third or away from our number last year in terms of participation in two months alone,” Hobson said. “So it’s exciting to show that this number will look like here at the end of this year.”

At the meeting, Hobson revealed plans for the Near East Campus Fields in front of Dejope Residence Hall that will be fully funded by gifts and grants and is one of four projects included in the 2014 RecWell Master Plan.

The plans include adding synthetic turf fields that are best suited for soccer, fencing surrounding the fields and a small building that will include restrooms, storage and an athletic training facility. Hobson said the project will also include a large water basin to abate stormwater abatement issues in the area.

The budgets will be voted on by SSFC Thursday.

SSFC then deliberated the CCTAP budget, which was $1,529,540 — a $1,275,822 increase from last year’s budget. The budget was passed without amendments with 9 votes to approve and one abstaining.

Up next for voting was ASM’s internal budget for 2025, which was presented and approved Nov. 30. The budget is the largest in recent history at $1.6 million.

The budget was approved by SSFC with 9 yes votes and 1 abstention after an amendment was passed to reduce salary allocations for ASM Grant Allocation Committee members from $15,715 to $10,800, which equals a reduction of 3.5 hours per week.

ASM will vote to approve the amended budget Wednesday. ASM Chair Kevin Jacobson said a two-thirds vote would be required to undo SSFC’s amendment.

SSFC will meet in the Student Activity Center Thursday at 6 p.m. to deliberate and vote on the RecWell budget.