SSFC approves PAVE, Muslim Student Association budgets

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finances Committee met Thursday to hear funding proposals from Registered Student Organizations and vote on proposals that were heard Monday.

SSFC controls a portion of the Student Segregated Fee through the General Student Services Fund, according to the GSSF website. RSOs can apply to receive funding to pay for salaries, supplies and more if SSFC determines that they meet eligibility requirements, including providing supplemental educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise available at UW, according to GSSF eligibility requirements.

SSFC heard 2024-2025 funding proposals from the Latine Student Union and the Womxn’s Ultimate Frisbee team.

The Latine Student Union, an RSO aimed at building a strong Latine identity on the UW campus, requested $50,314 in funding which would be a 100% total budget increase from LSU’s 2023-2024 budget.

LSU requested $27,450 for salaries, $21,584 for programs, $16,230 for miscellaneous expenses, $1,154 for services and $4,200 for supplies.

UHS Mental Health Services Student Advisory Board accepting applicationsApplications are currently being accepted for positions on the University Health Services Mental Health Services Student Advisory Board until Nov. Read…

LSU is requesting budget increases to adjust for changes in staff salaries — $12 to $15 — and growing demand for programs, LSU President Temo Guizar said.

LSU detailed seven core programs planned for 2024-2025, all centering around community engagement and professional development efforts.

LSU’s largest program would be the Latine Ball scheduled for Oct. 12, 2024. The Ball would total $8,600 to accommodate 200 attendees and four hours of educational services and cultural celebration.

The Womxn’s Ultimate Frisbee team, which consists of two seperate “Bella” and “Atropa” teams, requested $106,957. The team is currently funded by RecWell, but is seeking to become funded by the SSFC.

Current budget concerns include requiring members to pay admission fees of $100 to $200, excessive time spent fundraising and lack of funds to attend large-scale tournaments, Womxn’s Ultimate Frisbee Treasurer Miriam Marino said.

Most funds would go toward the team’s national and local tournaments. The team must cover costs for flight or rental cars, registration fees and hotels. One of the team’s largest tournaments, the 4 Midwest Atropa Tournament, would total $19,040.

‘Mercury, Suspended’ conveys research through artThe University of Wisconsin hosted its annual Going from STEM to STEAM: Using Arts and Science event Thursday at the Read…

SSFC will reconvene Oct. 30 to approve or deny these funding requests.

SSFC then revisited funding proposals from the Muslim Student Association and Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment, originally heard Oct. 23.

SSFC voted to approve MSA’s $36,750 funding request with a 9-0 vote with two abstentions.

Several representatives made special acknowledgments regarding the importance of PAVE’s services.

“Pave provides a service that is incredibly unique and not already provided by any campus unit or group,” UW student Ryan Thiele said. “I think it would be a shame to not make them eligible.”

SSFC voted to approve PAVE’s $98,310 funding request with a 10 – 0 vote with one abstention.