Former National Geographic environment editor, CALS Distinguished Alumni awardee visits UW

National Geographic magazine former executive environment editor Dennis Dimick is the newest recipient of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Distinguished Alumni Award. Dimick received his master’s in Life Sciences Communication from the University of Wisconsin in 1974. Oct. 19 he spoke about the various topics he covered and photographed for National Geographic.

The son of biologists, Dimick said he spent a lot of time outdoors and on his family’s 88-acre farm. This helped him develop an appreciation for the environment and science at a young age. Later, he would transfer this appreciation and time spent outside into becoming an environmental photojournalist and journalist for National Geographic.

According to Dimick’s website, Dimick co-founded “Eyes on Earth” with Jim Richardson. With this project, Dimick and Richardson strove to document environmental change through photography.

“I imagined myself as an independent contractor within the environment,” Dimick said. “I didn’t want to write everybody else’s song.”

Miss America hosts ‘Nuclear Now’ screening, Q&AThe University of Wisconsin Department of Nuclear Engineering & Engineering Physics partnered with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee to Read…

During his time with National Geographic, Dimick said he covered topics ranging from the food system, food waste and food safety to melting glaciers and environmental sustainability.

One series Dimick said he pitched and worked on included documenting who feeds the world. Through this series, Dimick wanted people to meet the farmers who grow the food the world consumes and “keep us from starvation.” The series included portraits of farmers in specific situations — photographers paid special attention to lighting and lens choice so the viewer could understand where the farmer was.

Dimick continues to inspire generations of environmental photojournalists and journalists as a mentor for “River Stories,” a class offered through the University of Oregon School of Journalism. Through this class, Dimick said he wants to push students to pitch their own story ideas.

“[It involves learning the] process of getting in front of other people and making a case for what you believe in,” Dimick said.