COVID-19 resurgence: How to protect from, prevent spread of virus

Though it has been almost four years since COVID-19 began, today there is another rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Professor of population health science Ajay Sethi said cases have been steadily increasing as people travel for vacation and gather, risking the spread of COVID-19 across the country. For students, this may be frustrating as it may seem like history is repeating itself, Sethi said.

Cases have started to amp up from the middle to end of June, which means COVID-19 isn’t necessarily following any signs of seasonality, Sethi said. According to the Centers for Disease Control, between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, there have been about 18,871 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

There will most likely be an increase in cases during the holiday season, but COVID-19 is more unpredictable compared to influenza, Sethi said. It can start in June or November, and as of now, there haven’t been any steady patterns.

Sethi said waning immunity is another reason cases are on the rise.

According to CDC data, less than 20 percent of Americans got the last COVID-19 booster which was bivalent and arrived last fall.

A new COVID-19 booster shot was released Monday. The new booster protects against the XBB.1.5 and EG.5 variants of COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Getting the booster will help prevent the long-lasting symptoms and side effects of long COVID-19.

Optimism surrounds the new booster shots as laboratory studies have shown they can neutralize the viruses that are now circulating. Healthcare professionals and Sethi are encouraging everyone to get the booster shot this fall to increase their immunity to COVID-19.

Sethi said one of the best ways to prevent COVID-19 is wearing masks around large numbers of people. Holding large gatherings outdoors would also improve ventilation and help fight the spread of COVID-19, according to Mayo Clinic.

Students should also take precautions by getting the vaccines and booster shots, wearing a mask in crowded events, practicing good hygiene and avoiding unnecessary crowded areas, Sethi said. Students should inform their professors if they are feeling unwell.

But it’s very unlikely another quarantine or schools closing down will happen again like in 2020, Sethi said.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 by using Sethi’s suggestions will decrease hospitalizations. Students and faculty should take all necessary precautions and encourage others to get the booster along with them.