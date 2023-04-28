“Propelling Women in Power” is a podcast through the Wisconsin Energy Institute that focuses on the careers of women who work in energy at the institute and the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center.

Podcast hosts Michelle Chung and Mary Riker previewed season two of “Propelling Women in Power” alongside this season’s upcoming guests April 27. Each guest has their own individual podcast episode dedicated to them.

The goal of the podcast is to showcase each guest, highlighting their careers, experiences and work-life balance. It also offers advice to other women working on their career in the science field.

Chung, a communications specialist at the WEI, is passionate about amplifying the experiences of women in STEM by telling stories behind the research and people of WEI and GLBRC, according to their website.

Riker, an undergraduate civil engineer at the University of Wisconsin and WEI communications intern, co-hosts alongside Chung. Riker is passionate about discovering how women in energy science value their careers and professional goals and find work-life balance.

Chung and Riker hosted a panel with the upcoming guests for season two. They introduced four guest speakers — GLBRC training coordinator Anne-Sophie Bohrer, postdoctoral researcher in UW Scalable Systems Lab Aurora Munguía-López, assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering Whitney Loo and professor of environmental studies Rebecca Larson.

The panelists explained their careers and a bit of their life stories to the audience. Chung and Riker asked them a few questions about their life as academics, what they do, how they got interested in what they do, the idea of imposter syndrome and what empowers them.

The audience heard their answers briefly and got a glimpse into what they might talk about during season two of “Propelling Women in Power.” Interested listeners can listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Youtube.