University of Wisconsin’s Babcock Hall Dairy Plant celebrated its grand opening April 13 after undergoing $79.2 million in major renovations and expansion updates. Construction began in 2018, and the new features are the first major changes to Babcock Hall since it was first built in 1951.

Babcock Hall houses the Center for Dairy Research, Department of Food Science, Babcock Hall Dairy Plant and Dairy Store. Specific upgrades were performed on the plant’s existing foundation, according to Babcock Hall’s website. The CDR, established in 1986, also received an impressive three-story addition.

The grand opening ceremony involved cutting a braided mozzarella cheese ribbon and opening remarks from faculty members across campus departments. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin also made an appearance and spoke about the benefits the new facilities will provide to campus and beyond.

“This is a really great moment for UW-Madison, our industry partners as well and the state of Wisconsin,” Mnookin said.

Department of Food Science professor Scott Rankin said the facility prior to renovations was in need of major improvements to continue conducting cutting-edge research. That was when project leaders and partners realized the idea of renovations needed to become a reality.

The CDR expansion was necessary to provide the center with the space, resources and equipment such as cheese ripening rooms to continue its outreach mission, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski said. New, modernized equipment and expanded spaces will provide more opportunities for success at the CDR and prepare Wisconsin’s future dairy industry workforce.

Mnookin said the state support, industry partners and lead donors such as Sargento Food Inc. and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association were key factors in making the new, world-class facility possible. All of the changes have a part in propelling Wisconsin’s dairy industry forward.

Though raising money was a big factor in approaching the project, food chemistry professor and director of CDR John Lucey also said partnerships and industry advisors played a crucial role in successfully completing the renovations.

“The Center for Dairy Research is something we really need to elevate in Wisconsin,” Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said.

With the new building facilities and research equipment, Wisconsin will continue being a leader in cheesemaking, dairy processing and dairy research nationally and worldwide, Rankin said.

Campus and community members are invited to attend a public open house Friday, April 14 from 2-4 p.m. at Babcock Hall on UW’s campus.