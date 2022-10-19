Inspiring atmospheric scientist, co-founder of Earth Women’s Science Network and University of Wisconsin professor, Tracey Holloway was recently elected a member of the National Academy of Medicine Oct. 17.

Holloway feels honored to have earned this recognition, she said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

“For me personally, it is a huge honor,” Holloway said. “When I heard that I’d been nominated, that alone was a big deal! So being elected – wow – it’s really amazing.”

Holloway is involved in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Studies. She is also the chair of the campus-wide energy program Energy Analysis and Policy. On top of all that, Holloway gave a TEDx Talk in 2016 about making science more accessible to all students.

In a previous interview with The Badger Herald, Holloway said her research focuses specifically on air quality but has an even broader application to other aspects of society, such as public health and climate.

“Basically, what is affecting the chemicals in the air?” Holloway said in the previous interview. “Where do they come from? How do they move around? And are their impacts relative to decision making?”

NAM specifically looks to recognize and elect individuals in the health and medicine fields with exceptional contributions and dedication to service. According to NAM’s website, election to the Academy is one of the highest honors individuals among these fields could accomplish.

Because of Holloway’s research and its particular connection to public health, she was first nominated by current NAM members before she was announced as one of this year’s 100 new members. She joins 13 other UW faculty NAM members.

“I’m especially excited to be elected into the National Academy of Medicine, as an atmospheric scientist,” Holloway said. “Scientific societies can really make an impact when they broaden the definition of who ‘counts’ as one of their own, and they value disciplines coming together.”

Once a part of NAM, members are responsible for a number of duties, including sustaining their commitment to service that first got them recognized and lending that same commitment to other National Academies activities.

For the years to come, Holloway said she plans to use her identity as both an elected NAM member and UW faculty member to represent science in its truest form.

“The university has been very supportive of my interdisciplinary research, and it has provided me a lot of freedom to pursue the research and teaching where I felt I could have the biggest impact,” Holloway said. “I’m really proud to be representing UW-Madison with this honor, and really in everything I do.”

NAM’s work is very influential in the areas of science, policy and education, Holloway said. With her new membership to the Academy, Holloway’s horizons have expanded even more. She is thrilled about all the new opportunities being a part of this “high-impact initiative” has to offer.