The Wisconsin Science Festival kicked off Monday, and will go until Oct. 16. The coming week has many fun events to offer.

Last year, the Wisconsin Science Festival hosted over 300 events and garnered over 43,000 attendees across the state, including over 1,500 students of all ages.

Following an annual tradition, the festival will focus on one common theme. This year’s theme is glass. Events will highlight the science behind glass and its contribution to society through art and technology. Other events include nature walks, book talks, museum tours and demonstrations. Here are some of the best events to check out in Madison this week.

Science on the Square

Science on the Square will take place Friday, Oct. 14, on State Street from 4 to 8 p.m. The street will be lined up and down with local vendors, demonstrations, live music and other science-related experiences.

Crossroads of Ideas: How to Hunt for Stories, and Not Kill Them in the Telling

This event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Discovery Building. This exciting exchange of ideas will feature cohost of New York Public Radios podcast Radiolab Latif Nasser and Radiolab executive editor Soren Wheeler. Nasser will share advice based on his career, and will discuss his time at Radiolab together with Wheeler.

UW Glass Lab Glassblowing Demonstrations

The UW Glass Lab will host demonstrations Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at 111 North Frances Street. Hot glass blowing will be on full display, and UW will exhibit the science occurring in the first established collegiate glass program in the U.S.

SoundWaves: Through the Looking Glass

This event will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hamel Music Center. Visitors will explore the science behind glass and learn from experts on astronomy, environmental engineering, art history, music and more. Accompanying the experts will be a live music piece titled Improvisations on Glass.

The Warfarin Story: Public Discussion and Groundbreaking Ceremony

The American Chemical Society recently designated warfarin, a blood thinning drug which was discovered at UW, a chemical historical landmark. The drug was discovered after a Wisconsin farmer visited UW professor of Agricultural Chemistry Karl Paul Link, prompting Link to eventually discover warfarin and its utility in medicine. Learn about this story Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Biochemical Science Building.

Wisconsin Science Festival will hold many other fun events to check out, including open visits at the Chazen Art Museum all week, book talks with science fiction writers, a screening of Wall-E and Back to The Future at the Union South Marquee Theater, open houses at the Physics and Geology Museums and many more. With a stacked week, science enthusiasts all over the state can surely find a fun event to attend.