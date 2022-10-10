Content warning: Mentions and descriptions of sexual violence.

The Madison Police Department arrested a man for sexual assault at 222 W. Gorham St. early Sunday morning, according to a MPD report.

Police were flagged down around 2:16 a.m. outside of Red Rock Saloon. The suspect is Michael Miller. According to the report, Miller, 32, was inside the bar drinking and groping several women. Victims also said Miller was threatening people and trying to start fights.

MPD officers arrested Miller for fourth degree sexual assault and 3x disorderly conduct.

Fourth degree sexual assault includes having sexual contact with a person without that person’s consent. A person who commits fourth degree sexual assault can be imprisoned for up to nine months in a county jail and/or fined not more than $10,000.

The investigation is active and on-going.

For victims of sexual assault or dating violence, University Health Services offers many support resources, such as mental health care, victim advocacy and medical care. More resources can be found on UHS’s survivor services website.

Resources regarding sexual assault: