Content warning: references to sexual assault and/or other triggering descriptions

The Madison Police Department responded to a stranger sexual assault inside an apartment building near N. Park St and Fahrenbrook Court around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the police report, a male removed the screen of an unlocked window and entered an apartment. The victim awoke to the sexual assault.

The suspect was described as mixed race, possibly Middle Eastern or Black with a slender build and short hair, and was around 6 feet tall. The suspect is estimated to be 19-22 years old.

This is an active and on-going investigation, according to the police report.

MPD urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. Informants who wish to remain anonymous can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.

For victims of sexual assault or dating violence at UW, University Health Services offers many support resources, such as mental health care, victim advocacy and medical care. More resources can be found on UHS’s survivor services website.