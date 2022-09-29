The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a Madison man early Thursday morning following several incidents in Witte Hall, according to a UWPD incident report.

The suspect – David C. Clash-Miller, 22, from Madison – referred charges of two counts of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, an additional count of disorderly conduct, eight counts of bail jumping, one count of resisting arrest and one count of threats to a law enforcement officer.

A hate crime enhancer may be added to a charge when it is proven that a crime was committed because of the victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation, etc., according to the Wisconsin State Legislature website.

Clash-Miller is not associated with the University of Wisconsin, according to UWPD.

UWPD officers responded to a report at 12:30 a.m. about the suspect making threatening statements to an individual in Witte Hall. According to the report, he also made comments about the individual’s race.

When officers arrived at the residence hall, Clash-Miller ran away and was chased for several blocks before UWPD officers took him into custody. Clash-Miller threatened the officers multiple times during the arrest, according to UWPD.

Recently, Clash-Miller has been involved in two other incidents at Witte Hall. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, UWPD responded to a report of Clash-Miller making threatening statements to a House Fellow. Officers then learned of another incident that took place on Monday, Sept. 6, where Clash-Miller made threatening statements to Spanish-speaking students playing pool. The students said they felt targeted because they spoke Spanish, according to UWPD.