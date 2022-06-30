Children aged 6 months to 5 years are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 28, according to a statement from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The approved doses include Pfizer, a three-dose series, and Moderna, a two-dose series.

For Dane County, cases have been trending downward for about the past month with around 306 cases per 100,000 people, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. On the University of Wisconsin campus, there have been fewer than 100 cases per day of those getting tested since May 16.

UW community members respond to assault and battery of Asian studentUniversity of Wisconsin students organized a protest Friday following the assault of a Chinese Ph.D. student Tuesday night. The student Read…

Currently, there are six clinic locations in Dane County and appointments to receive a vaccine or a booster are available online, according to PHMDC. These include clinics at South Park Street, East Washington Avenue and Madison Public Library.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin spike for the first time in 2 monthsThe seven-day rolling average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped 1,000 per day for the first time in Read…

The CDC recommends those ages five and up also receive a booster with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series. Currently, a second booster is only available for those 50 years and older or those at least 12 years of age who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Previously, vaccines were only allowed for those above the age of 5, and this new approval extends COVID-19 protection to 20 million children, according to the CDC.

Students and faculty on the UW campus can continue to get vaccinated and boosted through the University Health Services at no cost.