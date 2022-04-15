A WiscAlert sent to University of Wisconsin students at 9:05 p.m. reported an armed robbery on East Campus Mall.

The UWPD identified the subject as a 6-foot-tall male wearing a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket. According to the alert, the suspect was last seen on Johnson Street. Police asked students to avoid the area.

A second WiscAlert at 9:17 p.m. informed students that police remained on the scene of the robbery and urged students to continue to avoid the area.

Just after 9:50 p.m., another WiscAlert said authorities believe the suspect left the area. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident is the second armed robbery on campus today. The first robbery occurred at the McDonalds on 1102 Regent St. around 5:30 p.m. No individuals were injured and no suspects are in custody at this time.

This story will be updated.