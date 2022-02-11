The Associated Students of Madison, the student government body of the University of Wisconsin, held a meeting Wednesday night to elect the new Shared Governance Campaign Director and approve ASM’s finalized internal budget with a wage increase. They also discussed resolutions to reduce plastic waste on campus.

Student council members appointed ASM Administrative Assistant and Intern Program graduate Kylie Hollenstein as Shared Governance Campaign director of the 28th session. The position was previously held by Emma Cline.

“I am excited to work with Kylie,” Reez Bailey, shared governance chair at ASM, said in an interview with The Badger Herald.

Additionally, ASM made a final decision to approve ASM’s Fiscal Year 2023 Internal Budget. The budget follows the Wage Policy Bylaw Edits which raises the wage for paid student positions from a minimum of $10.50 to $12 per hour.

The ASM Student Council also discussed the Break Free From Plastics Resolution legislation which will be voted on at the next meeting. Break Free From Plastics is an international organization aiming to reduce and prevent plastic pollution. The resolution calls for implementing policies at UW to reduce plastic waste throughout campus.

The legislation, introduced by ASM Sustainability Chair Ashley Cheung in partnership with WISPIRG Campus Action , states 485 students at UW have signed petitions demanding the university phase out the purchasing of single-use plastics.

Lennox Owino, ASM vice chair, announced an update in the class selection procedures for incoming international students during SOAR — Student Orientation, Advising, Registration that all first-year students must complete before their first semester starts. ASM’s press release states the change, approved by the Center for the First Year Experience, will aid these students in choosing classes and communicating with advisers.

Later in the meeting, ASM approved an alteration to the Fiscal year 2022 Internal Budget that resolves some funds allocated to the event grant to be put towards printing and general programming. ASM’s reason for the budget alteration is stated to be the responsibility of hosting a conference amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future outreach and campaign events.

ASM’s next meeting will take place on February 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Activity Center.