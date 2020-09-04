The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire units apprehended and arrested a man suspected of setting multiple trash cans on fire this morning on State Street.

Around 4 a.m. today, MPD and MF responded to multiple trash cans set on fire on the 400 and 500 blocks of State Street.

Charles Garnett, a 29-year-old from Green County, was arrested after MPD officers accessed footage of the event from city-owned cameras.

Garnett was arrested on tentative arson charges. MPD has requested anyone with video footage of the scene to reach out to them to help with the investigation.