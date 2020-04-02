The University of Wisconsin System presidential search committee will stay on schedule to select the new president despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the UW System Board of Regents meeting Thursday, Regent Vice President and Committee Chair Michael Grebe said candidate interviews will continue in April virtually. While the committee plans to stick to their original timeline for now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the committee may have to adjust their schedule, Grebe said.

“It’s only common sense to acknowledge that in light of the uncertainty it’s possible our schedule could change, circumstances could change, causing us to reconsider, and we are thinking about those issues as we go along,” Grebe said.

On their current timeline, the committee will select semifinalists and interview them by mid-April. In May, the committee will interview the finalists and announce who will take UW System President Ray Cross’ position, according to the UW System website.

Members of the public with interest in giving input on the process can do so on the UW System website. The committee has not released updates on how they will accommodate public comments during the pandemic.

The committee is composed of regents, administrators from several UW campuses, and one student Regent — many faculty, staff and legislators criticized this decision and have asked for the committee to better include their voices in the process.