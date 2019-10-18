A sign that said “UW 4 Whites Only” was posted on the University of Wisconsin Science Hall sign late Thursday night.

It was written on an issue of the Daily Cardinal where the headline reads, “Opinion: Like clockwork, racial erasure hinders student of color’s experiences.”

In response, UW tweeted that they aware of the incident and are investigating the situation. They also added that the posters appear to be “part of a protest calling attention to experiences of underrepresented students.”

UW also tweeted that the University of Wisconsin Police Department is removing that sign and any others they find on campus.

“UW stands against hate and racism,” UW’s tweet said.

This article will be updated as more information is released from UW.