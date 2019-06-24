University of Wisconsin student Benjamin Horn is facing two counts of sexual assault of an intoxicated victim after charges were filed in Dane County on June 14.

Horn participated in Army ROTC with the Badger Batallion and worked as a bartender at a Madison nightclub, where he met the woman accusing him of assault. On April 5, Horn and the woman visited two different Madison bars, according to the criminal complaint filed against Horn.

The complaint also said the woman reported feeling strange and out of control, according to Channel 27 reporting. She didn’t believe alcohol caused the sensation, given the amount she consumed, nor did she report consuming drugs. Horn isn’t being charged for drugging the woman, but in the complaint she reported feeling incoherent when Horn brought her to his West Johnson St. apartment, where she awoke as he began taking her clothes off.

The complaint reports she couldn’t speak or move as Horn continued to undress her, and then sexually assault her.

After the incident, the woman visited a forensic nurse examiner, and then the police department. The examiner found injuries consistent with acts of sexual violence. The complaint also stated after the incident, Horn Snapchatted the woman asking her “How you feeling champ?”

Horn will appear in Dane County Court on June 27.