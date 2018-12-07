The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved UW’s proposed tuition hike for non-residents Friday, as well as tuition increases for six professional schools.

Starting next academic year and continuing through the following year, non-resident students and international students will see their tuition increased by 2.3 percent each year. This amounts to increases of $810 for full-time students in the 2019-20 academic year and $828 in the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the undergraduate non-resident tuition to $38,443.

The tuition hike does not impact Minnesota natives.

The increase will generate $16.1 million in additional funding over the next two years and will fund “critical new faculty and staff positions, as well as provide funds for high-quality programs and experiences for students,” according to the proposal.

At least 20 percent of this extra revenue will go back into need-based financial aid programs.

Both resident and non-resident students in six professional schools — business, pharmacy, medicine and public health, law, veterinary medicine, and nursing — will also see the price of their tuition rise.

Over the next two years, the increases range from $886 for students in the medical school’s health professional programs to $4,310 for full-time masters students in the business school.