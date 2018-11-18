Allegations of sexual harassment against former University of Wisconsin professor Harvey Jacobs have been substantiated, according to an investigation completed by the university.

In an email to The Badger Herald, UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said Jacobs voluntarily retired in May during the investigation. UW did not offer Jacobs a settlement.

Jacobs taught in the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture. In a statement, department chair Ken Genskow said the experience of the investigation was a “wake-up call” for the department.

“I am grateful to the faculty, staff and the many students who have worked together over the past two years to address and improve our climate,” Genskow said. “As chair, I’m committed to continuing to work collaboratively to identify and remove any remaining blind spots around these and any related issues and to ensure that our department provides and maintains a healthy climate and a safe and supportive environment for learning, teaching, and working.”

McGlone said UW brought in an outside investigator to look at the climate in the department following the accusations. That investigation was completed in summer 2017 and the results were shared with the department.

Additionally, UW conducts surveys of students faculty and staff during the spring of 2017 and 2018 and shared those results with the department as well, McGlone said.