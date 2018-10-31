A Waunakee woman who ran a red light, struck a University of Wisconsin student walking across the street and drove off pleaded no contest to homicide by drunken driving Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, 25-year-old Nicole Bruns “faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.”

On Jan. 15, 2017, 21-year-old Alexandra Ihm was crossing North Randall Street at Regent Street when Bruns ran a red light and struck her. Ihms died March 6, 2017 from a pulmonary embolism. A criminal complaint attributed the embolism to injuries Ihms sustained in the crash.

When Middleton police stopped Bruns 10 minutes after the crash, they conducted a preliminary breath test and found her blood alcohol concentration to be .14 percent — nearly twice the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.

Prosecutors dismissed several charges — including driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration — under a plea agreement.

Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan may consider these charges when he sentences Bruns in two months.