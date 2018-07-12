Madison Police Department responded to a robbery early Thursday morning near the corner of W. Gorham St. and N. Bassett St.

The victim was walking home around 2:40 am while talking on her phone when a person ran up to her and tried to pull her purse away from her, according to the police report.

A struggle ensued and, in an attempt to steal her purse, the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing her to drop her phone. The suspect then grabbed the phone and fled the area on foot.