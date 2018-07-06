Madison Police Department arrested a Middleton man early Friday morning after threatening individuals with a flare gun and firing the weapon out a moving car.

A witness saw a driver fire a weapon out of a car near the intersection of East Gorham Street and Wisconsin Avenue early Thursday night, according to an MPD incident report. No one was hurt, but police determined the suspect, Andrew Stoltz, 20, was connected to an incident reported on the Fourth of July.

The night prior to his arrest, Stoltz threatened people he knew with a flare gun in a confrontation on Camden Road.

After heist at Hub apartments, MPD seeks help in apprehending egg thievesEarlier this month, Madison Police Department officers responded to a call on the 400 block of N. Frances Street around Read…

After the caller reported the incident, an MPD officer then saw Stotlz drive through a fence on the 700 block of Regent Street.

The car headed west, hopped a curb, went over a terrace and drove onto East Campus Mall. Then, around 3 a.m., the suspect was spotted driving on the 700 block of State Street where pedestrians usually walk.

The suspect ended up at a dead-end near the University of Wisconsin Center for Limnology where he attempted to run. MPD and University of Wisconsin Police Department quickly located him early Friday morning.

Stoltz was charged with disorderly conduct, eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping. UWPD and Shorewood Hills Police Department may also have additional charges on Stoltz.