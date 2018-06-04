A pregnant woman and several others had rocks thrown at them at the corner of N. Lake St. and State St. Sunday afternoon, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Witnesses told police an agitated man was throwing rocks at passing cars and people. The man also knocked over a motorcycle and moped parked nearby.

Police officers arrived and placed the man in custody. The suspect, Javonte Woods, a 28 year-old Madison resident, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.