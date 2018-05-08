University of Wisconsin Police Department made three arrests Tuesday in regards to a substantial battery case outside Sellery Residence Hall over the weekend.

Nineteen year-old Michael Glozman was cited for misdemeanor battery while nineteen year-olds Aiden Faust and Hogan Webb were both arrested for substantial battery, according to a UWPD incident report.

In a video sent to The Badger Herald, four males were seen surrounding and assaulting a fifth male, who remained on the ground during the fight.

The victim suffered a broken wrist and a concussion, according to the report.

The battery was directly related to an earlier fight at a downtown bar that evening, according to the report.

Glozman, Faust and Webb all came forward after a campus-wide email about the fight was sent Saturday, according to the incident report.