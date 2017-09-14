After 11 hours of debate, the 2017-19 biennial budget passed the Wisconsin Assembly after two months of debate.

The budget vote primarily reflected the Assembly partisan division, passing 57-39 without any support from Democrats and opposition from only five Republicans, according to Wisconsin Radio Network.

The budget includes a $76 billion spending plan. During the debate, several budgetary amendments introduced by the Democratic minority were rejected by Republicans in the Assembly.

Assembly Democrats expressed that the budget puts forward a plan that will unfairly favor the wealthy throughout the state, which Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, said in a statement explaining his opposition to the budget.

“Wisconsinites care about ensuring every individual in their community has an equal opportunity to succeed in an economy that is fair,” Barca said. “Those are our priorities, and our state budget should reflect them.”

Republicans cited the elimination of transportation and infrastructure projects and reduced taxation for businesses as fiscally responsible, and a primary motivator for their support.

Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement that the budget will move the state forward.

“It’s also a fiscally responsible budget that ends in a positive balance and maintains the largest rainy day fund in state history,” Vos said in the statement. “Today we showed Wisconsin that we’re committed to moving our state forward.”

The budget now moves to the Senate, where it will face its final vote.

This is a developing story. The Badger Herald will update this post as more information is available.