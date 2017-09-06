In light of recent immigration reforms, The U.S. Africa Energy Summit, scheduled for September 18-19 at Monona Terrace was postponed indefinitely after many of the attendees and key speakers were denied visas.

According to The Wisconsin State Journal, the conference was canceled after the Department of Homeland Security refused to give out visas to key presenters and attendees.

With future of DACA uncertain, Soglin stresses importance of local immigrant communityIn an effort to stop President Donald Trump from terminating the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin Read…

About 80 percent of the participants from the energy summit, sponsored by University of Wisconsin-Platteville, were from African countries, such as Ghana and South Africa, according to WSJ.

This is because the attendees and presenters with needs for visas didn’t “meet the minimum requirements” for a visa, summit organizer and professor John O. Ifediora said, according to WSJ.

Ifediora said the organizers are working to reschedule the summit.