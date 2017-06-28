A 35-year-old Madison resident suffered a swollen upper cheek after he was assaulted on the 100 block of State Street early Wednesday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the resident was walking through the area when the perpetrator, 56-year-old Harryl Ammons got up and punched the man in the face.

Ammons was laying on the ground and listening to music from a cell phone when the victim inquired what song he was playing. That was when Ammons got up and assaulted the victim.

Ammons was subsequently arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

The victim suffered a swollen upper cheek and broken glasses.