A drunken man was arrested Monday on North Butler Street after falling asleep in his car and leaving a loaded handgun unsupervised and within reach of his child.

A concerned passerby called the police after hearing loud music coming from the car that was parked at a residence, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Inside the car was the man, 26, asleep behind the wheel with his child in the backseat. In the car was a loaded handgun that was tucked between the front passenger seat and the front passenger door, according to the report.

The incident report also noted the man told the responding officers that he had been drinking.

The man was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment safety and child neglect.

The child was given applesauce and was collected by a responsible adult relative.