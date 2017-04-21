Next week, University of Wisconsin Dean of Students Lori Berquam will begin chemotherapy to battle her recently diagnosed breast cancer.

In a statement to the UW campus community, Berquam said she plans to attend the spring commencement at Camp Randall in May, though she may not be at every event associated with graduation.

“The good news is that I will be able to keep doing the work I love – supporting our incredible students,” Berquam said in the statement.

She said she wanted to share the news with students to solidarity with those touched by cancer.

Working with a number of student organizations that help in the fight against cancer has shown her the power of survivors and their supporters, Berquam said.

“This knowledge is a comfort and a source of strength and inspiration to me now and I hope it can be for others as well,” Berquam said.

UW students showed an immediate outpouring of support through social media, with nearly 100 comments offering advice and well wishes.

@UW_StudentLife @UWMadison @LoriBerquam God speed – just a bend in the road. Stay strong 💪🏼 and fight like a Badger!! — Ellen Gilbert Teller (@egteller) April 21, 2017

The Division of Student Life staff will continue working to send off the class of 2017 and welcome new students this summer, Berquam said.

“All of us will be touched by cancer in some way during our lives, whether directly or through friends and family,” Berquam said. “It can be terrifying. But we are not alone.”