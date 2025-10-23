John Patterson takes reigns as new Madison Chief of Police

John Patterson was sworn in as the new City of Madison police chief on Oct. 22, 10 months after the previous police chief, Shon Barnes, announced his resignation.

Patterson has worked with the Madison Police Department since 1998, marking 37 years of service on the force. Patterson’s experience on the force and working with the city of Madison has been extensive, including his time here as an undergraduate student at UW-Madison.

The new chief has put a focus on the community, including the college as a source of partnership. He was elected by the police and fire commission in late August of this year.

The commission is a group appointed by the mayor that makes the final decision after receiving significant input from the police department and community members. This included open Q&A sessions and times people could voice their input and ask questions on the appointment of the new chief.

Patterson was the interim chief earlier this year and was later selected to serve as the department leader. Officer Hunter Lisko said that the chief’s main approach to the community is being transparent and approachable.

“I’m confident to say that what I know about Chief Patterson is that he’s going to show up, he’s always willing to listen, ” Lisko said. “When Chief Patterson says he has an open door policy, I know that he means it, and so I’m sure that extends to our community and the students especially.”

The focus on a communitarian form of policing can be seen not just by Patterson’s focuses, but on the police force as a whole, according to Lisko. Lisko said the Madison police department cares for the community and being present with its members.

Lisko said there is an emphasis on the connection between police and the community, which can be developed with transparency and time, as building trust between the police and the general and student community is important to the Madison police department.

Everyone needs to feel comfortable engaging with police, otherwise public safety is not fully achievable, Patterson said at the press conference after his confirmation as chief.

“At community functions and in all sorts of spaces, just to be present and to hear and see what’s going on firsthand. And I know that it will extend both to our student population and the whole city,” Lisko said.