Wisconsin representatives propose ‘Purple Alert’ to protect domestic violence victims

Wisconsin Representatives Sequanna Taylor (D-Milwaukee) and Amaad Rivera-Wagner (D-Green Bay) recently proposed the “Purple Alert” into legislation.

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness month, the color purple symbolizes this by representing courage, peace, survival and hope, according to a WisPolitics press release.

Similar to other alerts, such as Amber Alerts, Purple Alerts would allow law enforcement to notify agencies and individuals about a potential person, either missing or who might be a victim of domestic violence, in order to find them before domestic violence can continue.

In the proposal, there are safeguards surrounding the Purple Alert system. When a Purple Alert would be sent out, there will be investigation into whether this person in the alert is purposely escaping or has gone missing, according to State Rep. Rivera-Wagner.

“They are bringing in advocates and leaders very quickly, once a call is made, to ensure that we aren’t putting someone in more danger by them having escaped the domestic violence situation versus them missing because the perpetrator is trying to hide them from the public,” Rivera-Wagner said. “And so this alert is helpful and does not create more problems than it solves.”

The proposal is currently being circulated for co sponsorship, presented by Rivera-Wagner. The next step depends on whether or not it will get assigned to a committee. After a committee assignment, Speaker of Assembly Robin Vos decides on whether or not the proposal gets a hearing. If the proposal gets a hearing, and is voted favorably in the post-hearing, then it goes to the assembly floor and into effect, according to Rivera-Wagner.

The State of New York recently implemented a similar Purple Alert system, which has been so far successful, according to Rivera-Wagner. Wisconsin’s proposal is based on that model, ensuring faster communication, broader awareness and stronger protection for those at risk.

Oftentimes, domestic violence is invisible, but is deemed a major issue, according to Rivera Wagner.

“It does not respect geographic boundaries, nor does it respect political affiliation,” Rivera-Wagner said.

Rivera-Wagner is working with Green Bay’s Golden House, creating a campaign connected around a line of safety known as 92012SAFE.

There are currently funding cuts to these services in the Green Bay community, where they are facing a $600,000 shortfall because of the recent cuts to domestic domestic violence shelters and people providing resources to them, according to Rivera-Wagner.

The Purple Alert revisions are based on End Abuse Wisconsin’s annual homicide report, according to an emailed statement from Domestic Abuse Intervention Service’s communication specialist, Zoë Hazen.

In 2024, there were 75 reported domestic violence homicide incidents, according to the report. Additionally, the CDC reports that one in three women and one in four men experience violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to Hazen.

“These kinds of projects save lives, and I can’t imagine anyone would be against the notion of creating more tools and support for victims of domestic violence,” Rivera-Wagner said.