Starbucks workers in Madison prepare for practice picket

Starbucks baristas in Madison are preparing for a “practice picket” Nov. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is part of a national campaign organized by Starbucks Workers United, the union represents thousands of Starbucks employees at more than 400 stores nationwide.

Practice pickets are not walkouts but rehearsals meant to build momentum, train workers and demonstrate firm commitment to advocate for better working conditions, according to the UPS Teamster Practice Picketing Toolkit.

“Our union contract is close to the finish line… but Starbucks is stonewalling us, the very same baristas who make their profits possible,” Starbucks Workers United said in a statement on their website.

This strike is meant to encourage the demand for three rights: to improve staffing, receive a higher take-home pay and to resolve unfair labor practice charges, according to their website.

Across the country, Starbucks Workers United has held short-term strikes and protests to push for stronger contracts. This strike aims to give workers a chance to practice chants, organize leaders and build public awareness. The Madison picket is among several planned practice events across the country.

Starbucks stores located on or near college campuses, such as those in Madison, have become key organizing sites. With a concentrated customer base of students and faculty, campus-area strikes and pickets often gain rapid visibility and can garner support quickly, according to US News.

While no strike is currently planned, previous Starbucks strikes — most recently May 14 of this year — involved 1,000 Starbucks employees across 75 U.S. stores, according to InBusiness Madison.