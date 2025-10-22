Republican Eric Toney takes second shot at Wisconsin Attorney General

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy for Wisconsin Attorney General Oct. 21, according to a press release. Toney, a Republican, has a primary focus of accountability in crime labs, handling the drug crisis and confronting violent crime, specifically in Milwaukee, according to the press release.

“As your Top Cop, I will stand up for every Wisconsinite, enforce the law and bring conservative, common-sense leadership back to the DOJ,” Toney said in the press release. “That’s what Wisconsinites expect and deserve.”

This makes Toney the first Republican candidate in this attorney general race, presently running against Democrat and current Attorney General Josh Kaul, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The two went up against one another in the 2022 race, however, Toney was not victorious, according to MSJ. Kaul announced his candidacy Oct. 7.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Devin Remiker, in a WisDems press release, responded to Toney’s candidacy announcement condemning it. Toney is a far-right individual who will work to undermine democracy, according to Remiker.

“Eric Toney is adding his name to the growing list of failed, now recycled GOP candidates, making it feel as if 2026 is going to be a battle for the biggest Wisconsin Republican loser,” Remiker said. “He barely made it through the primaries in 2022, and if he is the GOP nominee in 2026, I have one thing to say to the WisGOP: good luck!”