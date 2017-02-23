Scott Walker getting boned is not an image anyone wants in their head. When the term “getting boned,” however, implies taking a picture with America’s 2016 sweetheart Ken Bone then we can all be a lot happier with our imaginations.

Meeting at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the lovely pair of boneheads hopefully discussed their attitudes toward something useful, like using taxpayer money to fund new sweaters for Ken Bone.

Praising the governor for being from Wisconsin, America’s undecided looks like he may have finally made up his mind.

Regardless of potentially unpopular political opinion, Bone still looks like a sweetheart, and the pin he wears with picture of himself on it couldn’t represent America in 2017 any better.