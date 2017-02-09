I’ve eaten about half of these pancakes so far and boy am I stuffed. This $7 purchase was amazing, but I just can’t eat another bite!

I went for dinner tonight, and while that was a great idea, getting the rest down is just rough. I know I’m going to have a stomach ache for the rest of the night if I keep trying to eat all these delicious pancakes.

I got them with whipped cream, but that’s all gone now — sorry.

I apologize if you prefer something like strawberries or blueberries on your pancakes, but I like chocolate, so that’s what you’re going to have to deal with. You won’t even have to pay me anything, that’s how desperate I am to finish these dang pancakes.

Pancakes are so loaded with carbs that it’s so hard to finish this meal. I’m really full and would love some help. Please help me finish these chocolate pancakes from Short Stack Eatery.