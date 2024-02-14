Waste Less Film Weekend to run gritty films about climate change this Saturday

This week, with Wisconsin experiencing its first-ever February tornado and Lady Liberty marooned on land due to melting ice, is a poignant and direct reminder of the effects of climate change. The Waste Less Film Weekend, held Feb. 17 at The Marquee Cinema at the University of Wisconsin’s Union South, strives to confront viewers with these human impacts on the environment by showing films “Plastic China” and “How to let go of the World.”

The films are presented by NAvarka, an Indonesian organization dedicated to raising awareness for a healthier and cleaner world.

NAvarka Co-founder Maureen Simatupang said the films remind us of the role consumers have to play and how conscious decisions can enforce conscious change.

“Money talks and [companies] will change when they see we demand the changes,” Simatupang said.

The films are brought to Madison by Simatupang and NAvarka in partnership with Ethical and Responsible Business Network, a UW Registered Student Organization promoting sustainable and profitable business activities.

Together, they seek acknowledgment of climate impacts by all sectors of society, including corporations and individuals, and to work towards meaningful change.

“We just have to start doing something together and let’s see where it goes,” Simatupang said. “If you just talk about it and protest about it [without] doing anything, it’s just going to be another same old.”

“Plastic China,” a gritty, commentary-free documentary, follows the oldest daughter of a Chinese family working in a recycling workshop. 11-year-old Yi-Jie works and plays among plastic waste shipped from around the world, hoping to one day attend school, according to the event’s posting.

“How to Let Go of the World” also explores similar ideas. Directed by New York-based director and environmental activist, Josh Fox, it seeks to understand what is fundamental to humanity and address the pressing issue of climate change.

“What is it that climate change can’t destroy?” Fox asks in the event posting.

The film looks across world cultures to identify the best character traits we have at our disposal and the ideals that could carry us out of the crisis.

In addition, the event is also to hold a discussion with panelist Sustain Dane Program Manager Lorenza Zebell and 350 Wisconsin Co-Executive Director Emily Park. Simatupang be the moderator for the panel.

Doors open on Feb. 17th with ‘Plastic Cinema’ playing at 11 a.m. followed by ‘How to Let Go of the World’ at 1:15 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per film for the general public with a special discount for students at $10 per ticket or $15 for both.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to correct a quotation from Simatupang.