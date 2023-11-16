‘What do you want to do before you die?’ canvas on Library Mall celebrates student aspirations

Library Mall is a treasure-trove of student activities, with shops, food trucks, people and proximity to campus.

Nov. 15, Sisley Mark, a UW student, positioned herself at the center of the Mall with a giant white canvas and other supplies. Mark has over 26,000 followers on Instagram that she shares her art and empowering messages with. A sign adjacent to Mark’s canvas on the Mall read, “What do you want to do before you die?

Around 11 a.m., passersby were already interacting with the sign. Some were chatting about what they would write, and others were contemplating stopping to write something down, curiously staring at the canvas.

Mark asked students questions about what they had written with a microphone. When asked about what her inspiration was for starting this project, Mark said that she was graduating from UW next semester. Unsure of what she wanted to do post-graduation, she was intrigued to see others’ deepest desires to get some inspiration.

UW student, alum open Textile Arts Center on northeast sideWhether we understand it or not, humans have an intimate relationship with textiles. There is the joy of slipping on Read…

Mark brought a colorful assortment of artistic materials so others could write in their color of choice on her canvas.

By the end of the day, she was happy to see her canvas filled with diverse dreams.

Some read “marry rich” and “become a milf,” while others shared their goals of traveling the world. There were simple dreams like learning to do a forearm stand and heavier dreams concerning human rights. Some daredevils sought to go skydiving, and others had academic aspirations of getting their undergraduate or masters degree. Someone even walked up to the canvas and didn’t follow the assignment, drawing a giant face.

Despite the differences in students’ dreams, Mark and her dream-filled canvas brought people together peacefully that might have never spoken otherwise. It also gave Badgers a chance to take a break from the chaos of everyday and the stresses of midterm and holiday season.

Mark shares lots of her projects on her Instagram, telling followers that anyone can be an artist despite how hard it is to feel like creating art at times. Mark plans to share this exciting project with her Instagram followers soon, thanking participants for their own courage to share.