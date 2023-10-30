Food so good, you’ll want to Graze all day

Graze Restaurant, located in the heart of downtown Madison, has been serving farm to table, Korean-American inspired dishes since 2010. Headed by Chef Tory Miller, a James Beard Award winner, he draws from his French culinary training and Wisconsin and Korean heritage to serve up brunch, lunch and dinner. A moody scene paired with stunning views of the State Capitol Building, Graze is guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

Beginning my meal off with small plates, the Bread and Spread was served warm with a salty and flaky crust. The cold spread of whipped ricotta cheese topped with pesto, pistachios and Calabrian chili oil was a perfect counterpart to the fresh bread. The downside of this small plate was the serving size. Serving two rolls for two people seemed quaint, but maybe I am a biased bread lover.

The second small plate, a Wisconsin delicacy — cheese curds! Crispy on the outside, melty and cheesy on the inside and served with an elevated ranch dipping sauce, this was comfort at its core.

Moving onto entrees, I was taken back by the rather small selection, in comparison to the small plates. The two entrees that caught my eye were the Korean Bibimbap and Fischer Family Farms Bavette Steak. The Korean Bibimbap was served as a bowl with beef bulgogi and crispy rice. It included various toppings such as sauteed spinach (spinach muchim), kimchi, a sunny side up egg and a spicy gochujang sauce. This is not a typical dish you would find on an up-scale restaurant menu, but it did not disappoint. I enjoyed the distinct textures each topping brought to the dish, making every bite perfectly balanced.

If I had to choose one entree, it would be the Bavette Steak. The steak was seared to perfection while maintaining a juicy interior. Served over mashed potatoes and hot honey brussels sprouts, this dish was impeccable. It’s a must try for every dining party at Graze.

Not everyone makes it to dessert, but I was determined to have a taste of the crowd favorite Basque Cake. Basque is a traditional dessert, native to the Southwest of France, according to the French Cooking Academy. This dessert consisted of a burnt, cookie-like crust, with a sweet pastry filling in the middle and served with sour cream ice cream and a seasonal fruit compote. Creating a perfect bite of cake and ice cream, this dessert was exceptional. It was decadent, yet light but not too sweet.