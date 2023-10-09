Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s ‘Harmony in Black’ elevates Black composers

On the evening of Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m., State Street’s Capitol Theater in the Overture Center will be the stage for a “transformative” musical performance, “Harmony in Black.” Bringing together the creative genius of Bill Banfield and Patrice Rushen, “Harmony in Black” promises an evening of musical exploration, cultural celebration and artistic innovation.

“Harmony in Black” marks the beginning in a multi-year project led by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra known as “Musical Landscapes in Color.” This project aims to promote diversity in the classical music genre by spotlighting the works of Black composers.

Banfield has a doctorate in musical arts in composition and is the first-ever composer-in-residence for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Banfield is also an award-winning composer whose diverse repertoire of symphonies, operas and concerts has reached audiences on the national and international stage.

“Banfield is one of the last grand Renaissance men in our time,” American philosopher and political activist Cornel West said on Banfield’s website. “He is a towering artist, exemplary educator, rigorous scholar, courageous freedom fighter, and spiritual genius.”

Beyond his musical compositions, Banfield has contributed to the musical education curriculum and published six books on a wide range of subjects, from music and biographies to cultural criticism.

Four-time Grammy nominee Patrice Rushen gained acclaim for her 1982 hit, “Forget Me Nots,” where she established her musical style through the fusion of pop, jazz and R&B. Her inventive style continues to have influence on pop music today.

A trailblazer among female composers, Rushen was the first woman to serve as musical director for three consecutive Grammy Awards shows, among other establishing positions. In recent years, Rushen’s focus has shifted to compositions in television, film and orchestra.

In collaboration with Albany Records, the Musical Landscapes in Color series of performances will be professionally recorded. The “Harmony in Black” recordings are scheduled to be released February 2024.

In a world where music transcends boundaries, “Harmony in Black” represents the first chapter in a series of impactful musical testimonials that speak to the power of collaboration, creativity and diversity. Don’t miss this musical showcase that promises to leave audience members inspired by the works of ground-breaking and inspiring contemporary composers.