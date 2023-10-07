Chicago-based ‘cannabis cafe’ opens on State Street

The High Crowd Cafe, a THC/CBD cafe, is the first of its kind in Madison. Located at 115 State Street, the cafe sells things like pre-rolls and gummies, the cafe also serves THC/CBD infused lattes, lemonades, teas and baked goods which you can consume on-site, unlike at a traditional smoke shop or dispensary, according to the cafe’s website.

Although The High Crowd Cafe is open to anyone, customers must be over the age of 21 to purchase any cannabis-infused products.

Surma Hormozi owns the business with her sister Samantha Odisho according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

“We have gluten-free options, vegan options. We have brownies, we have rice krispies. We have cupcakes daily, freshly baked,” Hormozi said.

Hormozi said an infused pizza will also be added to the menu.

The family-owned cafe opened its first location last year in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, near the DePaul University Campus.

“The research that we’re doing and the type of times that we’re busy, has a lot to do with DePaul and has a lot to do with focusing,” Hormozi said. “They come in with their books, they have a chill drink. And they study for hours. And I asked them like, they’re like, it just [helps with focus].”

The Chicago-based cafe has chosen Madison as their second location, despite the fact that cannabis is still illegal in the state.

The High Crowd Cafe uses federal guidelines for THC consumption, Hormozi said.

“It’s a gray area, but when people look at it, or research it, it’s federally legal. Federally legal because we are under the federal guidelines of using hemp with THC. It’s just absorbed a different way,” Hormozi said.

In 2018, hemp-derived products were made legal as long as they contain no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis through the Farm Bill, according to High Times. The bill also exempted commercial hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.

This bill opened up a new market for hemp-derived products that the U.S. had never seen, which led to a rise in CBD products and later the use of Delta-8, Delta-10, THCa and other hemp-derived products which are often synthetic and not true to the cannabis plant, according to High Times.

The High Crowd Cafe uses Delta-9 THC, Hormozi said.

“We have nothing that’s synthetic. So there’s no delta-8. And there’s no delta-10. Nothing, only delta-9 THC and hemp,” Hormozi said.

The cafe has been open for three weeks and will start to host events, such as a Halloween party and grand opening with a costume contest Oct. 28. They offer discounts for students and an extra discount for Badgers sports victories.