Macklemore to perform in Milwaukee as part of ‘Ben’ tour

Looking for something to do this Saturday night, or want to listen to some nostalgic pop-rap from your middle school days? Well, you’re in luck because Macklemore will be making an appearance at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on Sept. 30 as part of his “Ben” tour — his first since 2018 — supporting his 2023 album of the same name. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. that night.

The U.S. portion of the “Ben” tour kicked off on Sept. 17 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and will end at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Dec. 22, according to Macklemore’s website. Macklemore’s newest album is much more personal than many of his previous efforts, reflecting the rapper’s personal evolution. His tour reflects this, playing in massive and intimate live venues in cities across the U.S.

While the rapper is better known by his stage name, “Ben” is inspired by the rapper’s real name — Ben Haggerty.

Though Macklemore isn’t playing in front of crowds at Lumen Field in Seattle anymore, which was called CenturyLink Field the last time the rapper went on tour, his career seems to be on a bit of a resurgence. His latest project, “Ben,” peaked in fifth place on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in March 2023, according to the Billboard website.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ meets sky-high expectationsAfter Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” became a classic in record time — with help from TikTok — expectations for Read…

Macklemore’s hits are becoming throwbacks, as he hasn’t had a charting single since his 2019 collaboration with Martin Garrix and Patrick Stump, “Summer Days,” far from the height of his popularity after the 2012 release of “The Heist.” While his newer songs aren’t quite as popular, they preserve the good vibes his older, more well-known tracks created.

While the setlist will surely be packed with songs from his newest work, Macklemore will definitely make room for some of his oldest classics. The show will make you cry as “Good Old Days” echoes the pain, joy and uncertainty of his journey — and maybe yours too — and then make you scream with excitement when “Thrift Shop” echoes through the walls of the concert hall.

Macklemore’s performance in Amsterdam in April during the European leg of the “Ben” tour was versatile in performance and electric while maintaining a down-to-earth vibe, according to Strife Mag.

Far from his stadium and arena tour days, this show will give its audience a much more intimate perspective of the rapper. Macklemore won’t be the monster he once was, but he will surely pack the room with just as much pomp and energy as he used to, maybe even giving the audience a little glimpse of the real Ben, as the album’s name suggests.

So whether the show is mostly “Ben,” or mostly nostalgia, it will surely be a blast.