Olbrich Botanical Gardens ‘GLEAM’ light showcase blends nature, art

The annual “GLEAM” event, hosted by Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, began its 2023 season in August and will run through Oct. 28. Along the shores of Lake Monona, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens are known within the community for creating a space in which people can explore the beauty of nature, showcasing almost 30,000 flowers, trees, bulbs and grasses within its grounds, according to the Garden’s website.

In addition to this stunning display of natural beauty, the gardens have also been pushing the boundaries between nature and art.

“GLEAM,” began in 2017, according to the event website. This year’s festival includes 13 works of art from artists all around the country, as well as some from Canada.

One installation entitled “Cosmic Garden” is a stunning demonstration of how art can create an immersive experience by utilizing color and audio. As the surrounding lighting changes colors of the space around the mural, so too does the mural itself, entirely changing how the viewer perceives the art.

Containing over 50 images in the murals, Dina Fisher’s “Cosmic Garden” tells the story of plants, as well as the surrounding universe being the basis of all life on earth. Coming from Los Angeles where she currently lives and works, Fisher utilizes her artistic vision as well as her career in tech design to influence how she produces her art.

The art extends to more than just flat surfaces, which artist Carol Turner displayed in her eye popping installation entitled “Alumaphora.” Turner melds the surrounding landscape of plantlife with her own sculptures in this piece, creating an alien planet looking space. A wide array of colorful lights pop out of the sculptures, designed by lighting designer Ben Smith.

Carol Turner currently resides in southcentral Alaska. Residing in one of the more scenic states in the U.S., Turner is able to combine the state’s landscape with her artistic vision. Each sculpture is created using tin foil or cardboard and sprayed with insulation to create a thickness around the material. This can take up to 30 hours to craft. Turner drove each of the pieces herself from Alaska to the gardens here in Wisconsin.

The “GLEAM” event runs from Wednesday through Saturday, starting admission at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $16 and are sold online only.