Sweetgreen now serving salads at State Street location

Wisconsin’s third Sweetgreen restaurant opened Thursday in Madison on State Street. The east coast salad chain is now welcoming Badgers looking for something nutritious and delicious to eat.

Since Sweetgreen was founded in 2007, the fast casual salad chain has become a nationwide go-to for a quick, healthy meal.

Now, the business is expanding further into the college student market. In 2023, the chain expects to open nine locations in college towns throughout the country.

The Sept. 21 grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. Those who purchased food during and immediately after the opening received custom Sweetgreen cookies, tote bags and hats with their order.

Sweetgreen also partnered with abstract artist and recent University of Wisconsin MFA graduate Tony Duvall to create a piece inspired by Madison’s geography to display inside the new restaurant.

Sweetgreen Madison area leader Dave Hopkins said their eco-friendly efforts make them stand out from other restaurants. They use organic products, compostable tableware and source from ethically-raised animals, Hopkins said.

For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen donated a meal to REAP Food Group, a sustainable food movement in Madison. Sweetgreen also donated leftover food from the opening to the group.

“We not only want to be good for the earth, but we want to be good for people,” Hopkins said. “We joke we’re just salad, but we’re the best salad.”

Sweetgreen’s mission is to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food, according to the Sweetgreen website. The company is committed to creating a solution to climate change through making a plant-focused menu that averages 30% less carbon than the average American meal.

Sweetgreen continues to improve its standards by being transparent about its supply chain and increasing the welfare of farm animals they source ingredients from, according to the Sweetgreen website.

Plant-based or not, Sweetgreen’s menu includes a wide variety of salads, such as the BBQ Chicken Salad or the Kale Caesar. It also offers warm bowls, including the Harvest Bowl and the Chicken Pesto Parm Bowl.

UW junior Elizabeth Haefeli was one of many students excited about the grand opening of Madison’s first and only Sweetgreen.

“As a busy college student, sometimes the more convenient meal options are not as nutritious,” Haefeli said. “Having a healthy option that is also convenient will allow me to incorporate more veggies in my life.”