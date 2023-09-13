School is back in session and the University of Wisconsin campus is teeming with excitement as the 2023-24 academic year begins — but students aren’t the only thing returning to campus this fall. The Madison Night Market returns to the city this Thursday, Sept. 14. Prepare for a bustling scene of UW students and Madison residents alike as State Street and Gilman Street become even more lively with the buzz of the fourth Night Market event of the season presented by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District,which is in partnership with the City of Madison.

The Madison Night Market celebrates artistry, creativity and culture in the city of Madison through vendors selling local art, food, fresh produce and handcrafted products. Some products available for purchase include handmade clothes, candles, jewelry and more. The market usually opens every second Thursday of the month with dates in May, June, August, September and October.

The Night Market houses a wide array of food trucks, live music, artists and pop-up restaurant events. Some participants of the market include 608 Bakery, April Elizabeth Art, Cafe Costa Rica, ForwardPottery and Scrima’s Wood Fired Pizza. But these make up only a fraction of the abundant participating businesses that will be vending street food and locally made goods.

The Night Market has something for everyone. Entertainment at the September Night Market can be found at the Peace Park Music Stage with performances by Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and by JUANCITO EN SU SALSA from 7p.m. to 9p.m. Beni Daiko will take the stage at The Forum, with Japanese Taiko Drumming from 6 to 8:45 p.m. This will be an eclectic show featuring Eric De Los Santos, Brian O’Donnell of Cajun Stranger and more surprise guests who are yet to be revealed.

The Madison Night Market has been compared to the Dane County Farmers Market with a calmer ambiance and a focus that falls more upon artistry and craft. If you find yourself in need of unique jewelry, eclectic pieces crafted by local artisans, delicious street food or live entertainment, visit the Madison Night Market this Thursday.