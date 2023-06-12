With the University of Wisconsin’s spring semester finals having ended about a month ago, those who stay in Madison year-round have seen a stark transition from a whirlwind of school-year commotion into a quieter, more vacant summertime condition.

But, one Thursday night each month from May through October — with a break in July —crowds attending the Madison Night Market swarm State Street and the surrounding areas. The Market spans nearly a mile from Library Mall to Capitol Square, expanding into Gilman Street and other roads intersecting State Street.

June 8, 2023 marked the second Market of the season. Vendors set up shop Thursday evening to sell handmade artwork, garments, foods, produce and more. Most were from the Madison area, but plenty of businesses from other cities made the trip in for a spot at the Market.

Some didn’t have to travel more than a few feet. Art Gecko, a bohemian art store with multiple Madison locations, sold wares from a tent outside its State Street storefront.

Others crossed the Wisconsin border to attend. Based in Illinois, salts shop Salty Provisions regularly makes an appearance at the Market.

“We come up from Illinois for the Night Market every month of the season,” said Amy B., who owns the business. “I’m Wisconsin born. It’s a great event.”

The Market brings small businesses together on a level beyond the surface. Vendors at Auntie M’s Creations, an NGLCC Certified LGBTBE bath, shower and body products shop, said that they were partnering with a Whitewater-based bakery to give away rainbow cookies with certain purchases in honor of Pride month.

Live bands were also out performing for market goers. Ten different bands performed on stages punctuating the Market throughout the night.

The larger Community Performance Stage drew a crowd near the Capitol building. Ho-Chunk musical group Little Priest took the stage from 6-9 p.m., showcasing their culture’s unique apparel and dance for the audience.

“These things were gifted to him by his father, or his grandfather,” one performer said about the bald eagle feathers on another’s traditional headdress. “They’re very special.”

On the opposite end of the Market, people came back and forth from the nearby Memorial Union Terrace, which also hosted live music that evening.

The Market will return from 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 19, 2023 for the remainder of the season.