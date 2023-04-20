The makeup industry has historically been criticized for its lack of inclusivity, with many consumers feeling left out by limited shade ranges and beauty standards which prioritize certain features over others.

But in recent years there has been a growing movement towards greater inclusivity in the makeup industry. From expanded shade ranges to collaborations with diverse influencers, brands are beginning to recognize the importance of catering to all skin types, tones and textures.

Inclusivity in the makeup industry not only allows for greater representation, but also empowers individuals to embrace their beauty and feel confident in their own skin. In this era of social consciousness, the makeup industry has the power to set an example for other industries by promoting inclusivity, diversity and acceptance.

Since 2017, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has set the bar high for makeup brands in terms of diversity and representation. Since then, there have been numerous other brands that have made significant strides towards being more inclusive of different skin types — and the makeup industry is continuously working to improve in this work.

Fenty Beauty’s makeup collection is one of the most extensive on the market, with 50 different shades of foundations available, according to their site. This broad range of shades caters to a wide range of skin tones, including those that are often overlooked by other makeup brands. Fenty Beauty’s foundation shades also have diverse undertones that cater to a wide range of skin tones, from cool to warm and neutral. This comprehensive range of shades ensures everyone can find their perfect match.

Hit the mark: How UW dance clubs to make it onstageIt’s 9 p.m. on a Monday night. While many are ending their day, members of Dance Elite are just arriving Read…

Beauty advisor Angelina Sergis explained her experiences while working at Sephora and working with brands other than Fenty.

“Color matching darker skin tones with the right foundations and concealer is very difficult,” Sergis said. “The shades are either way too dark or light or not the right undertone.”

While there are brands such as Fenty that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, there are certain brands that many people seek out, only to find their shades are not included.

“The cheaper the brand, the less shade range,” Sergis said. “The cleaner the brand, the less shade range as well.”

‘Faces of Void’: Badger Films sees success at festivals with recent flickLast year, a group of independent University of Wisconsin students released a new film titled “Faces of Void.” Written and Read…

Sergis has had experiences helping individuals look for makeup brands that are known for being “clean brands,” or brands whose ingredients are safe and natural. She’s noticed these brands only have a handful of shades to choose from, a likely result from being more expensive to produce.

Fenty Beauty’s commitment to diversity and representation is also reflected through their advertising campaigns where models of all shapes, sizes and skin tones have their beauty celebrated. By featuring a diverse range of models, Fenty Beauty breaks down the traditional beauty standards that have been imposed by the industry for far too long.

Now we are also seeing makeup advertisements frequently using acne and skin discoloration to highlight how well the product covers imperfections and creates the appearance of flawless skin, with these products now doubling as makeup and skincare.

Tinted sunscreen is one of these products.

According to Harvard Health, tinted sunscreens combine “broad-spectrum mineral UV filters, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide” with added pigments. This creates the skin-tone color that can reflect away visible light.

With ingredients that not only protect the skin from UV rays but also provide coverage for even, glowing skin, tinted sunscreens often have higher prices.

Additionally, the prices of tinted sunscreens increase with the more complex formulation and testing, as well as being marketed as a skincare/makeup hybrid product. But the benefits of tinted sunscreen, including sun protection and a touch of color, make it a worthwhile investment for many consumers.