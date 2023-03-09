White Reaper performed their new album “Asking for a Ride” at the Majestic Theater in front of several hundred Madison residents, students and families on Tuesday.

With their famous guitar riffs and nostalgic melodies, the band connected with people from all different backgrounds and shook the winter melancholy off the crowd.

Mamalarky, an underground indie rock group, was one of the openers for the show. The group is originally from Austin, Texas, and has been playing together since their high school years. Their set was filled with starry echoes and indie flow, like the not-so-distant call of summer and barefoot adventures.

Following their energetic performance was the second opener Militarie Gun. This group of five is a new-age, alt-punk band from California. Their set was fiery and rhythmically punk, reminiscent of bands like Anti-Flag and Modest Mouse. Their tireless jumps, shouts and anti-establishment lyrics riled the audience in the intimate bullpen of the Majestic Theater.

Militarie Gun reluctantly ended their set with a final crash of the drums, and the crowd stirred quietly while the stage was set for the headliner — White Reaper. Emerging from the red and white stage lights came White Reaper’s signature metallic guitar riffs, and the band members began shredding through their new album “Asking for a Ride.”

White Reaper released “Asking for a Ride” in late January, so Madison was one of its first live performances. The album has been widely received as both a tribute to the musical roots of the group, while also being a methodical step forward for the increasingly popular band. “Asking for a Ride” is carefree and uplifting, the kind of music you listen to when you kick back on Friday nights.

The punky garage band released their first album, “White Reaper Does It Again,” in 2015. Later, they released their hit song “Might be Right,” which quickly received millions of streams. Catapulted into their career, they have since toured with Weezer and Billy Idol, and have appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

Under the neon lights of the Majestic Theater, the band was dynamic and playful as they performed, almost like they were in a home basement, making music as they went. Involved in the energy of the music, the audience became less like spectators and more like members of the group. Tony Esposito, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, conversed with the audience, asking everyone how they were doing like he was an old friend.

For many people, White Reaper’s music is the return to youthful joy and angst. Their music has always been sincere and inviting, and it makes you feel alive. Their tour will continue throughout the United States until next fall, where they will conclude as openers for Weezer.