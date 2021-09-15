Clad in her signature “Punisher” era skeleton onesie, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers stopped in Madison on Sunday night to play a show on her Reunion Tour.

Walking out to the 2009 hit “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas and playing comedian Bo Burnham’s recent song “That Funny Feeling” as her encore, Bridgers sandwiched her own melancholy music with comedic relief.

Three books about being far from home to prepare you for freshman yearFor most incoming college students, arriving on campus for the first time can sometimes prove to be an overwhelming experience. Read…

Between the silly tunes, Bridgers put on a fantastic show performing songs from her Grammy-nominated 2020 album, “Punisher,” as well as some fan favorites from her debut album, “Stranger in the Alps.” She even threw in a song from indie supergroup boygenius composed of Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

Originally slated for The Sylvee, the show was moved to Breese Stevens Field after Bridgers made the decision to play only outdoor venues due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bridgers also decided to require both proof of vaccination and masks at her shows.

Bridgers was joined by electronic pop band Muna whose high energy set perfectly contrasted Bridgers’ slower, melodic vibe. Composed of members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson, the Los Angeles based band rocked their 45-minute set, playing hits like “Number One Fan” and “I Know a Place.” The band also played their latest song, “Silk Chiffon,” which features Phoebe Bridgers, who made a special appearance to perform the song with them.

‘One Spectacular Night’ by AJR brings interactive experience to virtual concertsHow do you create a state-of-the-art virtual concert? This is the question AJR asked Nov. 19 when they announced their Read…

Bridgers also added the band Slow Pulp to the lineup just a few days prior to the show. Made up of Madison natives now based out of Chicago, Slow Pulp played a short but sweet set to warm up the crowd.