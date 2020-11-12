When the pandemic first struck in March, very few people predicted it would last this long or have this devastating of an effect on American society. Fast forward seven months and here we are, still in the midst of it, trying to make sense of the seemingly hopeless world around us.

Atlanta-based rap collective Spillage Village, founded by Olu and Doctur Dot of Earthgang, attempts to provide some meaning to the chaotic world we are living in in their latest project “Spilligion.” Many of the album’s song titles reference gods from different religions, like “Shiva,” “Oshun” or “Cupid,” and the entire project loosely follows this theme of religion as a variety of artists, from Chance the Rapper to 6lack, explore the meaning of faith in these confusing times.

The two most sonically cohesive and impressive tracks from the album, “Baptize” and “End of Daze” set the bar high for the rest of the album, which doesn’t come close to reaching the bounce and lyricism displayed on these two tracks. The rest of the album is much more experimental, as the artists test their vocal ranges on off-kilter chord progressions, often rapping off beat or choosing to sing instead.

The versatility and constant genre shifting in the album mirrors the uncertainty and craziness of the world right now. At times, the album seems like a waste of talent, especially when JID and Earthgang, two of the hottest lyricists in the game, team up and don’t even rap on the record, like on the song Jupiter. But, it’s clear that the group’s intention is to create a larger project centered around the difficulty of religion and faith.

On “Jupiter,” Spillage Village collectively sings, “So hold my hands and dance with me tonight / You know, they say we’re all about to die / And maybe it’s the love we all are tryna find / Who knows what lies, it’s only by design.”

These lines exemplify the message Spillage Village is trying to send with the project — as crazy as the world is right now, we’re in it together.

While the album is certainly overly ambitious and doesn’t feel completely thematically cohesive, it has quite a few impressive songs, “Baptize” and “End of Daze” being my favorite. The album has even more uplifting messages, like keeping your loved ones close and enjoying your life to the fullest while it lasts.

The album was could have been on the level of “To Pimp a Butterfly’s” thematic storytelling, but bit off a bit more than it could chew with religion as its central theme. Still, the album is a great reflection of the current state of experimental music during these chaotic and trying times.

All in all, I’ll give this album a seven out of 10.